New leadership selected for Port of San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners

Commissioner Michael Zucchet was elected to his first term as chair of the Port of San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners, Oct. 9. Commissioner Dan Malcolm was selected as vice chair, while Commissioner Rafael Castellanos will be the next secretary.

Zucchet is currently finishing off his term as vice chair; he is the most recent commissioner to be appointed to the board. He was appointed to the commission in 2017, shortly after then-Commissioner Bob Nelson announced his departure from the dais.

Zucchet is one of three representatives from San Diego on the Board of Port Commissioners. He was a member of the San Diego City Council between 2002 and 2005, serving as vice mayor in the final year of his time at City Hall. Since 2009 he has been the General Manager of the San Diego Municipal Employees Association.

The incoming board chair also served as a renewable energy economist for the U.S. Department of Energy and vice president of real estate for the J. Peter Block Companies. He also had a stint as the government affairs director of the San Diego City Fire Fighters Union.

Malcolm, meanwhile, is wrapping up the final few weeks of his term as secretary.

Zucchet will succeed Commissioner Ann Moore, who has served as chair since January.

Zucchet will officially become the board’s chair in January 2021. The passing of the baton from one chair to the next is performed annually at a formal event, yet the swearing-in of next year’s leadership is probably up in the air right now, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.