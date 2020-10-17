Redondo Beach mayor appoints two Harbor Commissioners

Two vacancies on the Redondo Beach Harbor Commission have now been filled. Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand nominated Leslie Chrzan from District 2 and Matt Kilroy from District 5 to fill two vacant seats on the Harbor Commission. The Harbor Commission nominations as well as those for several other city commissions were approved in a unanimous vote by the City Council at their Sept. 22 meeting.

Both Chrzan and Kilroy will serve four-year terms running from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2024. Chrzan is a local boater and this will be her first term on the Commission. Kilroy previously served on the Harbor Commission from 2016 through 2020. He served one year on the Budget & Finance Commission from Oct. 2015 to Sept. 30 before transferring to the Harbor Commission.