Blips 

Redondo Beach mayor appoints two Harbor Commissioners

Lindsey Glasgow October 17, 2020

Two vacancies on the Redondo Beach Harbor Commission have now been filled. Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand nominated Leslie Chrzan from District 2 and Matt Kilroy from District 5 to fill two vacant seats on the Harbor Commission. The Harbor Commission nominations as well as those for several other city commissions were approved in a unanimous vote by the City Council at their Sept. 22 meeting.

Both Chrzan and Kilroy will serve four-year terms running from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2024. Chrzan is a local boater and this will be her first term on the Commission. Kilroy previously served on the Harbor Commission from 2016 through 2020. He served one year on the Budget & Finance Commission from Oct. 2015 to Sept. 30 before transferring to the Harbor Commission.

Share This:

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *