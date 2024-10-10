Upcoming Calendar Events

San Diego

2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Dates: Nov. 1-2

Location: Del Mar Racetrack

Price: Tickets starting at $67

Join the excitement at the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships with Future Stars Friday, featuring five Juvenile races showcasing the sport’s rising stars. On Saturday, the action continues with nine more championship races, culminating in the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, where world champions will be crowned across various divisions and surfaces.

For more information, please visit https://www.sandiego.org/explore/events/sports/breeders-cup.aspx.

2024 San Diego Beer Week

Dates: Nov. 1-10

Location: Various locations across San Diego County

Price: Varies

Contact: info@sdbeer.com

Celebrate San Diego’s finest independent craft brewers during San Diego Beer Week, a 10-day showcase for over 150 local craft breweries with activities and promotions happening at breweries, bars and restaurants throughout the county. Join the fun and explore the best of San Diego’s craft beer scene.

For more information, please visit https://www.sandiego.org/members/associations-organizations/san-diego-brewers-guild/events/san-diego-beer-week.aspx.

San Clemente

Pumpkin Splash

Date and Time: Oct. 19, 12 – 4 p.m.

Location: San Clemente Aquatics Center, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa

Price: $7 per person pre-registered, $10 at the door

Get ready for Halloween fun at San Clemente Aquatics Center’s Pumpkin Splash where participants of all ages can dive into the floating pumpkin patch, swim in the pool and enjoy the activity structure while searching for the perfect pumpkin. With spooky music, floating inflatables and Halloween-themed activities both in and out of the pool, it’s sure to be a ghoulishly good time. Each participant will receive one pumpkin for decorating, while supplies last.

Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. Online presale ends at 5 p.m. the day before the event. Wristbands will be available at the door if not sold out. All participants must pass a swim test to use the giant inflatable in the 50M pool, though no test is required for the smaller Dolphin inflatable in the Activity pool. Adult chaperones are required to register and accompany minors attending the event.

For mor information, please visit https://www.san-clemente.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/9294/2689?backlist=%2frecreation-community%2fspecial-events.

Dana Point

Harbor Dog Stroll

Date: Nov. 3; 8:30-10 a.m.

Location: The Doggie Barkery, 34495 Golden Lantern

Join the Harbor Dog Stroll, hosted by The Doggie Barkery, on the first Sunday of every month! The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with the stroll beginning at 9 a.m. Enjoy a relaxing one-hour walk around the harbor with fellow dog lovers and don’t miss out on complimentary coffee for humans and treats for the pups.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/event/harbor-dog-stroll/2024-11-03/.

Little Folk Club

Date: Oct. 31 10-11 a.m.

Location: Clock Courtyard, Mariner’s Village, Dana Point Harbor

Price: Free

Bring your little ones to the Little Folk Club at Dana Point Harbor for a fun and interactive music session at the Clock Courtyard in Mariner’s Village and feel free to bring your child’s favorite instrument from home. This event is free and perfect for young music lovers.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/event/danapointharborlittlefolkclub/2024-10-31/.

Newport Beach

Mariner’s Mile/Westcliff Make-A-Wish Gala

Date: Oct. 19, 5:30-10 p.m.

Location: Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 Coast Hwy.

Join over 300 guests for an unforgettable evening at the Mariner’s Mile/Westcliff Make-A-Wish Gala. Enjoy a night of glamour and giving, featuring luxury experiences that transport attendees to some of the world’s most elite destinations, all in support of the powerful cause of granting wishes to children.

For more information, please visit https://visitnewportbeach.com/events/make-a-wish-gala/.

Newport Beach Classic – Exotic Car Show and Music Festival 2024

Dates: Oct. 25-26, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Balboa Pier, 1 Balboa Pier

Price: Free

Hosted by the Knights of Columbus of Newport Beach, the city of Newport Beach and the Balboa Village Merchants Association, this year’s event, “Halloween Themed,” takes place the weekend before Halloween at the Balboa Pier, offering a larger venue with more space for exhibits, music and activities.

Highlights include regional bands, a Halloween costume contest, kids’ activities, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and a “Halloween Themed” Golf Cart Parade. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday at the Fun Zone in Balboa Village.

New for 2024, a silent auction will be live online starting Sept. 1 through Oct. 26, with proceeds benefiting homeless and humanitarian projects. There will be a toy drive for “Toys for Watts,” collecting toys for children in Watts during the holiday season.

Enjoy classic cars, great music and delicious food at this free event, with a beer garden and BBQ available. Shuttle services will be running from selected locations around the peninsula and PCH. For more information, visit www.newportbeachclassiccarfestival.org.

Catalina Island

Matthew Thomas’ 3rd Annual Catalina to Newport Hydrobike Ride

Date: Oct.13

Time: 7-8 a.m.

Location: Orange County Harbor Patrol, 1901 Bayside Drive, Corona Del Mar

Matt Thomas will pedal across the Pacific Ocean from Avalon, Catalina, aiming to reach the finish line at the Orange County Harbor Patrol between 4-6 p.m. The event will be hosted by radio legend Jim “Poorman” Trenton, with live updates on Poorman’s Morning Rush on KOCI 101.5 FM.

Bring chairs, sunscreen and banners to cheer Matt on as he completes this epic journey!

For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/matthew-thomas-3rd-annual-catalina-to-newport-hydrobike-ride/2011/.

Avalon Fall Carnival

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Avalon Beach

Price: Free

Experience the charm of Avalon’s Fall Carnival, a fun-filled event set on the beach with carnival games, delicious food, live music and a pumpkin patch perfect for family photos. Support Avalon schools and local non-profits while soaking in the festive atmosphere. This event is free and open to all!

For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/avalon-fall-carnival/1770/.

Long Beach

Halloween Spooktacular

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 12-2 p.m.

Location: Long Beach Towne Center, 7575 Carson Blvd.

Price: Free

Join Long Beach Towne Center for a frightfully fun and free Halloween Spooktacular, a family-friendly event offering activities including trick-or-treating stations, balloon twisters, special character meet-and-greets, themed kids’ crafts and face painting. A live DJ will keep the festive spirit going, creating the perfect Halloween atmosphere.

Explore the center’s many shopping, dining and entertainment options while enjoying this spooky celebration!

For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/halloween-spooktacular/.

Shoreline Village’s Zombie Walk & Halloween Party

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 4-10 p.m.

Location: Shoreline Village, 429 Shoreline Village Drive

Price: Free

Get ready for a spook-tacular time at Shoreline Village’s annual Zombie Walk & Halloween Party where fellow zombies and ghouls join in a family-friendly, all-day celebration filled with creepy costumes and surprises. This free community event requires no tickets – just come and have fun!

Note: The event may be scary for young children or pets, so please use discretion when attending. RSVP on Facebook to receive updates. For more information, contact info@shorelinevillage.com or visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/shoreline-villages-zombie-walk-halloween-party/.

San Pedro

Halloween Dog Parade – Rufus Ragz at Crafted

Date: Oct.19

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles

Price: Free

Join Rufus Ragz and Crafted at the Port of LA for a spooktacular day of Halloween fun. Dress up your dog (and yourself!) for the costume contest, with bonus points for full family costumes. The parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. sharp. Enjoy raffles, prizes, treats and even dog adoptions. It’s the perfect event for pet lovers and families!

For more information, pleases visit https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/halloween-dog-parade_rufus-ragz-at-crafted/.

Sea Scare – Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

Price: Varies

Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium for their annual Sea Scare, where a mysterious fog transforms the aquarium into a family-friendly theater of discovery. This year, scientists are investigating strange mutations in marine life and they need your help! Search for clues throughout eerie areas like Skull Alley, the Mad Scientist’s Lab, the Trick or Treat Trail and a haunted house.

Enjoy carnival games, arts and crafts and a Trunk or Treat zone. If you’re lucky, your discoveries may lead you to the Secret Glow Zone before the algae mutations take over! Fun prizes and spooky surprises await.

For more information, please visit https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/sea-scare-cabrillo-marine-aquarium-3/.

Redondo Beach

Halloween/Dia de Los Muertos

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Fisherman’s Wharf

Price: Free

Join the Redondo Pier Association and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for a fun-filled Halloween evening. Enjoy trick-or-treating along the pier and boardwalk (at participating businesses while supplies last), capture spooky memories at the Halloween Selfie Station and take part in exciting sponsor giveaways. Don’t miss the chance to win prizes for the best costumes at this free community event!

For more information, please visit https://redondopier.com/halloween-on-the-pier/

Port of Los Angeles

Fall Movie Night: Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, Port of Los Angeles

Price: Free

Celebrate Halloween with a family-friendly movie night at the LA Waterfront featuring a screening of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 under the stars along the promenade. Free parking is available in nearby lots and on the street.

For more information, please visit https://www.portoflosangeles.org/community/events.

Ventura

Witches Paddle 2024

Date: Oct. 2,

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Location: Ventura Harbor, starting at Coastal Cone Ice Cream

Gather your witchy attire for the paddle, whether you bring your own paddleboard or kayak, or rent from Ventura Boat Rentals. Dress as a witch and enjoy a festive ride along the harbor. Meet at 3:30 p.m. for a group photo, then launch 30 minutes later from Harbor Cove Beach, “C” Dock, or the public launch ramp. The paddle lasts up to 1.5 hours.

After the paddle, enjoy dinner, drinks and live music at Ventura Harbor Village’s restaurants. Don’t forget to wear a life vest for safety!

Note: If renting, check availability in advance and arrive early.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/witches-paddle-2024/.