Upcoming Calendar Events

San Diego

2024 USA Surfing Championships

Description: The 2024 USA Surfing Championships, organized by USA Surfing, the IOC-recognized National Governing Body for surfing in the USA. Surfing America hosts the event annually and selects the official surf team to compete internationally. The competition includes Adaptive, Longboard, SUP and Junior Teams.

Location: Oceanside Harbor North Jetty, 1374 N Pacific St.

Date: June 11-15

This event is free to spectators. For more information, please visit https://www.sandiego.org/explore/events/sports/usa-surfing.aspx.

Beers by the Bay with Ballast Point

Description: Join Ballast Point Brewing for the fourth installment of the summer Beers by the Bay dinner series. Enjoy a unique beer-paired dinner featuring specialty beers and carefully crafted entrees inspired by SoCal cuisine from Executive Chef Roy Hendrickson. Dinner and drinks are included.

Location: San Diego Mission Bay Resort

1775 E Mission Bay Drive

Date & Time: 6 p.m. June 14

Price: $55 per person

San Clemente

Island Nights

Description: Experience summer vibes at San Clemente’s Island Nights event at the Ole Hanson Beach Club. Enjoy music, swimming, a giant inflatable and arts and crafts for kids. Dinner plates and drinks will be available for purchase. Register early for a discounted entry fee. Space is limited. Online presale ends at 5 p.m. the Wednesday before the event. Wristbands will be available at the door if the event is not sold out. Participants must pass a swim test to use the giant inflatable in the 25-yard pool. An adult chaperone must register and accompany any registered minors.

Date & Time: 6-9 p.m. June 20

Location: Ole Hanson Beach Club, 105 W. Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Price: $7 presale, $10 at the door

For more information, please visit https://www.san-clemente.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/9282/2689?backlist=%2frecreation-community%2fspecial-events.

Dana Point

Doheny Surf & Art Festival

Description: The festival, a free two-day event, celebrates the historic surf culture and coastal beauty of Doheny State Beach. Enjoy surf and ocean-related vendors, art and festivities. Note that state park parking fees are in effect if parking in the park.

Date & Time: June 22-23

Location: Doheny State Beach, Dana Point

Price: Free ( but parking fees apply)

For more information, please visit https://www.dohenystatebeach.org/doheny-surf-festival/.

Dave’s Sounds of Summer Concert Cruise

Description: Escape to the coast for the ultimate summer sunset experience with live music and a sizzling BBQ feast! Enjoy a journey aboard an upscale power catamaran through the tranquil waters of Dana Point Harbor. As the sun sets, relish a catered dinner featuring BBQ chicken, brisket, mac & cheese, Southwest Caesar salad and more. Beverages include coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, iced tea, mint/citrus water and one serving of craft beer, wine or Champagne.

Date & Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. June 22

Location: Dana Point Harbor

For more information visit dolphinsafari.com/sounds.

Huntington Beach

Learn to Swim Like a Mermaid

Description: Dive into the fun and learn to swim like a mermaid at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa. The experience includes tail rental, a mermaid meet and greet photo op and professional mermaid swim instruction. Participants will learn underwater tricks, safe mermaid tail swimming and treasure diving. A swim test is conducted at the start of the class.

Details:

Ages: For guests ages 6 and older

For guests ages 6 and older Height Requirement: Participants must be 48 inches tall to fit in the monofin.

Participants must be 48 inches tall to fit in the monofin. Swimming Skills Required: Must be able to swim unassisted without a flotation device, hold breath underwater, front and back float and stand in 3.5 feet of water

Guests who do not meet these requirements should sign up for the Mini Mermaid Parent & Me Swim School.

What to Bring: Goggles and sunscreen (applied before class)

Date & Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., recurring every weekday

Location: Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.hyattexperiences.com/hyatt-regency/hunrh#!/e/mermaid-magic-cdd1b937.

Corky Carroll’s Beach Cleanup and Free Surf Session

Description: Go for the cleanup, stay for the surfing! Kick off the summer season with a beach cleanup and a fun day of surfing in Huntington Beach. Participants get free use of a soft top surfboard and wetsuit to paddle out and catch some waves. Enjoy giveaways and land lessons from surf school instructors to help beginners learn. All ages are welcome. No cost to participate. Cleaning supplies provided.

Date & Time: 9 a.m. to noon, recurring weekly on Saturdays from June 1-15.

Location: Bolsa Chica State Beach, Huntington Beach

Price: Free

Presented by: Corky Carroll’s Surf School.

For more information, please visit https://www.surfcityusa.com/event/corky-carrolls-beach-cleanup-%26-free-surf-sesh/24242/.

Catalina Island

Two Harbors Wine Fest

Description: Join Two Harbors Enterprises on the beach in Two Harbors for the 22nd annual Summer Wine Festival. Complete with a silent auction, live entertainment, complimentary appetizers and tastings from participating wineries. Tickets go on sale early summer and advanced purchase is strongly recommended.

Date & Time: June 22

Location: Harbor Sands, Two Harbors, Catalina Isthmus

Presented by: Two Harbors Enterprises, Catalina Island Company, and Avalon Rotary

Details:

Must be 21 years of age or older to attend

No dogs are allowed at any Two Harbors event

For more information, please visit https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/things-to-do/events/two-harbors-wine-festival/.

Long Beach

Queen Mary Movie Night

Description: The Queen Mary Movie Nights Summer Series, with a themed outdoor movie night under the stars, runs monthly from May to September. Relish good food, cold beverages and great company.

Screenings:

June 12 – Barbie

July 17 – Little Giants

August 21 – Wakanda Forever

September 18 – Wonka

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Queen Mary, Long Beach

Price: Free, but register online to reserve spot

Parking: $10 validated parking

Add-On: Date Night Package for $79 (Ages 21+)

Reserved couch seating

Assorted small snacks

Bottle of champagne

Drink service

For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/queen-mary-movie-night/.

Father’s Day Premier Brunch Cruise in Long Beach

Description: Celebrate Father’s Day with a festive dining and entertainment experience aboard the Premier Long Beach brunch cruise. Treat dad to a chef-prepared buffet featuring savory and sweet classics, bottomless mimosas and top-notch service. Enjoy live entertainment playing favorite hits and capture family moments with Long Beach’s famous landmarks, including the Queen Mary, from the open-air deck or your table.

Schedule:

Board: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Cruise: 11a.m. – 1 p.m.

Date: June 16

Location: Long Beach

For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/fathers-day-premier-brunch-cruise-in-long-beach/.

Port of Los Angeles

Public Fish Dissection

Description: Get a closer look at the outside and inside of a fish. Join the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium as they investigate the anatomy of a fish through a dissection demonstration. Free and open to all ages; registration is not required.

Date & Time:

June 15 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. 2:15 – 2:45 p.m.



Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive

For more information, please visit https://cma.recreation.parks.lacity.gov/programs/public-programs/public-fish-dissection-2.

Ventura

Female Maker Market

Description: Shop the curated marketplace by the Female Maker Market at Ventura Harbor Village Lawn. Explore a variety of woman-owned small business shops featuring curated clothing, local jewelry, children’s wear, home decor, hand-poured candles, permanent jewelry and much more.

Date & Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 15.

Location: Ventura Harbor Village Lawn

For more information:

Visit the Female Maker Market website: www.thefemalemakermarket.com

Check out their social media feed: @thefemalemakermarket