Avalon boating numbers up for October 2020 compared to last year

AVALON—Its been several months since the Avalon Harbor Department released a harbor activity report. There were some positive comparisons reported in the latest report, released for October 2020. There were 1934 vessels on moorings this October versus 1484 last October and the vessels stayed a total of 6375 nights this October versus 5013 nights last year. There were three weather warnings this October compared to 12 in October 2019.

Avalon Harbor experienced its first North Eastern this season on October 26th. The City’s pier end float capsized, but remained secured to the mooring. A 64-foot power boat was blown into Descanso Bay and a sail boat ended up on Pebbly Beach. Each of these two vessels were anchored outside City of Avalon waters and neither of them had anyone on board at the time. All EMT-trained Harbor Patrol officers, along with Baywatch and both fire departments, participated in an annual two-day continuing education course to maintain their certifications.

With winter approaching, the harbor department reminds vessel operators to monitor weather and sea conditions to ensure that their vessels are safely secured for the relevant conditions. This may include, but is not limited to, additional lines, chaffing gear or other precautions as appropriate. Operators are ultimately responsible for their vessels and passengers, especially if their vessel breaks free and becomes a hazard to navigation and/or life.

Since the last Harbor Activity Report in February 2020, both Carnival Cruise ships, the

Imagination and the Inspiration have been sold. The Tuesday visits by the Inspiration were

replaced with the Carnival Radiance (passenger capacity of 2984). Currently, its first visit to

Avalon is scheduled for April 27, 2021. According to the harbor activity report, the department is not aware of a replacement ship for the Monday visits. It was reported that a few cruise lines were making inquiries about dates in 2021.

Other harbor updates included news the pier end float, the clubs dinghy docks, the Barbara Pearson dinghy dock, the Yacht Club float, the Tuna Club float, the Hamilton Cove float, the Jet Ski Barge, and Joes Rent-a-Boat string lines and floats were all removed for the season.