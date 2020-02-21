Avalon School hospitality students to host movie night at Avalon Theater

AVALON—A group of students from Avalon School studying hospitality will put their skills to the test during a family movie night in Catalina Casino’s Avalon Theater.

The movie night is open to the public and takes place March 3 at 6 p.m. The feature film will be Disney’s Aladdin.

The students are part of Career Technical Education (CTE) program, which takes English, Math, Science and History and applies them into real world situations, such as a pathway into a career. Paul Romo has taught hospitality courses at the school for the past two years and wrote the curriculum for the Introduction to Hospitality and Hospitality 2 courses.

“For my Hospitality 2 class this year, I approached the Island Co. with a detailed business plan asking for permission to use the Casino Theater for a student ran movie night,” Romo said in an email. “With no hesitation they loved the idea.”

Romo selected students from his three classes to serve as the general manger, operations/assistant general manager, marketing, sales managers and food and beverage. The students in charge got to “hire” their teams for the event and make the decisions that would go into running a business. For example, food and beverage is charge of picking the best food to sell at the best price.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to be the first group to do something with the Casino,” Romo said.

Romo partnered with the school librarian Donna Sharpe, who helped get the licensing and legalities for the event, and the yearbook team to put on the event.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased from students or at Chet’s Hardware and Cafe Metropole. Kids 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be offered at the door for $10.