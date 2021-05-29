Avalon Serving up Food and Drink Specials for Restaurant Week

AVALON— Food lovers will have the opportunity to try some of Avalon’s best eats and sips at special pricing during restaurant week, June 4 through 10. Now in its eighth year, the foodie celebration this year includes 18 of Avalon’s restaurants dishing up a variety of specially created menus throughout the week. Some restaurants are promoting a featured dish and/or beverage and others, including Avalon Grille, will be offering a prix fixe menu for the week.

Diners are also invited to participate in a contest for the chance to win a $100 Catalina Island Gift Certificate. To enter, post your dine out photos on social media during the week with the hashtag #avalonrestaurantweek.

Avalon Restaurant Week will also have something for those who aren’t able to make it to the island between June 4 and 10. There will be a digital version of the event called “Taste and Tour” showcasing these dining establishments along with a few special featured food items for the week. Each day, several restaurants will be promoted with a short video and/or photos which will be posted on all Love Catalina’s Social Media Channels. The food items being promoted and videos will also be linked to the Avalon Restaurant Week microsite at lovecatalina.com/restaurantweek/.

2021 Participants & Specials

Antonio’s Pizzeria & Cabaret

Chicken Piccata & Linguine, $22.95

Cha-mango-rita, $12.50

Chamoy, mango & margarita mix,

Avalon Bake Shop

New Orleans Fresh Hot Beignets, 3 for $5

Fresh Brewed Coffee, $2.50



Avalon Grille

Lavender Lemon Tini, $15

Fid Street Gin, Kina, Lemon Juice, Lavender Syrup, Lemon Oil, Lavender Oil, Pinch of Stevia and topped with a Flavor Blaster Citrus Bubble.

Prix Fixe Dinner, $30

Starter: Grilled Octopus & Polpette Duo

Crisp, slow cooked Pacific Octopus and handmade beef, turkey and slab bacon meatball. Roasted eggplant puree, heirloom bean and pickled red onion, pimento aioli and homemade sofrito sauce.

Entree: Plowman’s Burger

Ground beef patty mixed with garlic and smoked paprika, topped with sliced tomato, balsamic onion, classic coleslaw and Midnight Moon cheese on a crunchy sourdough bread. Served with crispy sea salt fries.

Bluewater Avalon

Swordfish, $32

Seared Scallops with Roasted Jalapeno Aioli, $17.50

Captain’s Mai Tai, $13

Cucumber Mojito, $12.50

Catalina Cookie & Coffee Co.

Breakfast for Dinner, 10 percent off all Breakfast Sandwiches after 5 p.m.

Coyote Joe’s

Beef Birria Taco, $2 each

Mexican Watermelon Shot, $2

El Galleon

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, $22

1/2 Free Range Chicken Brined in Buttermilk Batter & Fried. Served with Romano Potatoes & Slaw

Painkiller, $12.50

Rum, Pineapple juice, Creme de Coco, Orange Juice & Nutmeg

Luau Larry’s

$10 LUNCH

Burger Special

Cheeseburger and Fries

Maggie’s Blue Rose

Baja Fish Sandwich, $17.50

Baja Shrimp Sandwich, $17.50

Both served with fries

Mango Margarita, $17.50

Original Jack’s Country Kitchen

Hawaiian Breakfast Combo, $15.95

Mimosa, $9.50

Scoops

Acai bowl with a glass of fresh squeezed orange juice or a fresh cup of Starbucks coffee, $10

Acai Bowl: thick smoothie topped with granola, coconut, strawberry slices, banana slices, blueberries and a drizzle of honey. Offered all day long.

“Happiness in the Morning” – Purchase an Omelet or Acai Bowl with a Grande Starbucks coffee or Freshly squeezed orange juice, $10

Steve’s Steakhouse

Tropical Swordfish, $33

Papaya, pineapple, jalapeno, lime juice salsa served over fresh local swordfish

Expresso Martini, $13

Van Gogh Expresso Vodka, dark creme de cacao, milk; shaken and poured into a chocolate drizzled martini glass.

The Naughty Fox

Lobster fritters, $18

Served with fancy, stir fry and green goddess dipping sauces

Toyon Grill

Bison & Pork BBQ Sandwich, $13

Bison & Pork meat, shredded & tossed in BBQ sauce, topped w/ Jicama slaw (tossed in olive oil and lemon juice). Served on a Brioche bun.

Prickly Pear Margarita, $12

Homemade Prickly Pear Puree, Lime Juice, Agave, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, DK Triple Sec. Served with a salted rim.

Menus coming soon

The Cove Bar & Grill

M Restaurant & Events

DC3 Gifts & Grill

Cafe Metropole

For more information on Avalon Restaurant Week, including restaurant locations, visit lovecatalina.com/restaurantweek/.