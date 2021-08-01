Catalina Express Celebrates 40 Years and Increases Ferry Schedule to 2019 Levels

CATALINA一 Catalina Express is celebrating their 40-year anniversary with a 40 Trips in 40 Days giveaway that was set to start on July 15 and end Aug. 24. To add to their summer plans, the company has increased its ferry schedule to include 30 ferry departures daily, matching 2019 levels.

The giveaway includes two mid-week round-trip tickets to Catalina Island aboard the Catalina Express.

Participants have to be over the age of 18 with valid photo identification, the tickets are not transferable.

To enter into the competition participants will have to fill out the form at https://www.catalinaexpress.com/40years, provide a valid email address, and answer a question above the form before entering.

Interested parties can fill out the form once a day until Aug. 24 and one winner will be chosen every day during the competition period and notified by email, they have 48 hours to respond or the prize will be returned as undeliverable.

The two tickets are round-trip tickets valid Monday through Thursday excluding holidays, the tickets are good through Aug. 25, 2021.

Catalina Express was founded in July 1981 by Doug Bombard, his son Greg Bombard, and Tom Rutter; they started the first year with a 56-foot 60-passenger monohull vessel.

In 1989 the company went from a single port location to two locations, one in San Pedro and one in Redondo Beach, which was redrawn three years later.

In the 1990s the company acquired their first catamarans and built additional customized monohulls, Avalon Express, Catalina Express, and Islander Express, which are all in service today.

In the summer of 1998, the express added a port location in Dana Point, and in early 2000 the company completed the current route network with an additional location in Downtown Long Beach.