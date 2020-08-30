Catalina Island Conservancy’s ‘The Wild Side’ Art Show and Sale goes virtual

AVALON—Dates have been set for the Catalina Island Conservancy’s annual Catalina: The Wild Side Art Show and Sale. The art show and sale will be held online from Oct. 25 through Nov. 7.

“It is exciting that more friends of Catalina than ever will be able to view their works as this year the show will be online,” Victoria Seaver Dean, Conservancy board member and event chair said in a released statement. “Enjoy their vision and start or add to your collection with these distinctive paintings of Catalina while also supporting the Conservancy and its mission.”

In celebration of the event’s 10-year anniversary this year, the art show will feature 10 nationally-recognized artists. It will feature more than 80 paintings highlighting Catalina Island’s wildlands, Avalon and Two Harbors created especially for this show. All the paintings will be available for sale. Art lovers will be able to view and purchase works online through Nov. 7.

The exhibition will also feature video introductions to each piece by the artists themselves. This year’s artists include Cindy Baron, John Budicin, John Cosby, Andy Evansen, Paul Kratter, Kim Lordier, Michael Obermeyer, Colin Page, Joe Paquet and Ron Rencher.

The annual exhibition and sale honors the longstanding tradition of plein air painting on Catalina Island. The Island has long been a destination for plein air artists, who work outside in the natural elements and light.

Registration for the show can be completed at the Conservancy’s website at catalinaconservancy.org. Patron Sponsorships and Priority Access tickets are also available online at the Conservancy’s website. Patron Sponsor Access and Priority Access tickets include early access to viewing and buying on Oct. 24.