Catalina Island Medical Center to Host Catalinaville Aug. 7

AVALON— Island lovers are invited to waste away again in Catalinaville on Aug. 7. The event, a Margaritaville-inspired dinner and beach party, is a benefit for the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation.

The event features a surf & turf dinner at Catherine’s Terrace, followed by an open bar, live music, and dancing on the sand at the Descanso Beach Club. The evening will also include live auctions, raffles, and world-class company, according to the event website. The cocktail reception and dinner begin at 5 p.m. and the beach party begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale. A ticket for the dinner and bar cost $350 and a ticket to the beach party costs $100.

All proceeds from the event will go to the CIMC Foundation and will support the new medical center to be built on 2.5 acres near Quail Canyon donated by Catalina Island Company in 2019. The current medical center doesn’t meet earthquake standards and will be forced to close by 2030 if a new hospital is not built due to state regulations. According to CIMC, the new facility will provide more space to meet the needs of the island, whose population and number of visitors have quadrupled since the hospital opened in 1960.

The new hospital will also be partly funded by boaters who will pay a $1 per day transportation tax for using harbor moorings starting in 2022. Passengers on ferries, cruise ships, and aircrafts will also contribute through a tax of 50 cents round trip starting in 2022.

For more information and tickets, visit cimcfoundation.org/catalinaville-2021/.