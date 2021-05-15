Catalina Island Museum Director Steps Down

CATALINA一Julie Perlin Lee stepped down from her role as executive director at the Catalina Island Museum to take on a new role at the Laguna Art Museum as executive director. Lee finished her tenure on April 23 and started her new role on May 3.

Lee arrived at the Catalina Islands Museum in 2016, and during her time with the museum instituted a rotating schedule of outdoor sculpture installations featuring Southern California artists and brought special exhibitions including the making of JAWS, art from José Guadalupe Posada, filmmaking of Harry Houdini and Esther Williams, and paintings of Avalon when Sugar Loaf stood.

“There is no way to overstate the positive impact that Julie and her family have had on not only the museum but the city of Avalon and our special community,” said Ron Bevins, Chair of the Catalina Island Museum Board of Trustees, in an April 5 press release. “She has carried out the best vision that the museum could hope for and we as a Board only hope to continue to grow upon what has been accomplished so far. We will miss Julie but we are only beginning to bring art and education to our community.”

Lee spent five years at the museum working to create a creative and social hub for the Avalon community, according to the press release.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished,” said Lee in an April 5 press release. “I am certain that the foundation we have built together will allow the next leader to take this organization to even greater heights.”

The Board of Trustees has announced a search for a new director and assured the public there will not be a disruption in the museum’s educational offerings, programming, or exhibitions.

The Catalina Island Museum officially reopened indoor exhibitions in April of this year in compliance with Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Aside from their permanent installation of Catalina Island history, the museum is also offering temporary exhibitions including Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point, which is on display through September 2021; Gayle Garner Roski: Journey to Titanic, which is on display through October 24, 2021; and Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories, which is on display through February 13, 2022.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, see The Catalina Island Museum website at: https://www.catalinamuseum.org/visit.