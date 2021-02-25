Catalina reopens for visitors just in time for spring break

Catalina Island reopens for leisure travel as Los Angeles County eases COVID restrictions.

CATALINA一Catalina Island reopened visitor amenities after Los Angeles County lifted their COVID restrictions on Jan. 29.

Love Catalina, the official Catalina Island Tourism Authority, sent out a press release on Feb. 5 detailing the reopening and the changes that have been made for transportation, dining, lodging, and camping.

Catalina Express is operating daily service out of Long Beach and resumed weekend service out of Dana Point and San Pedro on Feb. 12.

The ferry service is operating at a limited capacity with a mandatory mask order and people are being asked to make reservations ahead of time. You can learn more about the ferry service at the Catalina Express website.

If you’re looking for somewhere to stay on the island, several hotels have deals as a part of the “Best of Winter” package which runs mainly Sunday through Thursday.

The package is offered through March 5 and several hotels are including a complimentary breakfast or cheese and wine hour. Each of the offered packages under “Best of Winter” offers round-trip tickets for the Catalina Express. For more information see the Catalina Express website.

The Log reported in the Feb. 5 issue Catalina has reopened outdoor dining. Restaurants are authorized to use public spaces like the walkways and beaches for outdoor seating from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through March 16.

Several restaurants have already started to utilize the space, including Catalina Cantina, Coyote Joe’s, El Galleon, Luau Larry’s, The M, Maggie’s Blue Rose, Mi Casitas, Steve’s Steakhouse, and NDMK Seafood.

For a full list of what’s open, visit lovecatalina.com and click on the “what’s open” tab.

For fans of the great outdoors, Catalina campgrounds, reopened on Feb. 12.

For campers looking to stay close to one of the two towns, Two Harbors campground and Hermit Gulch in Avalon Canyon are both short hikes away from the perspective towns and other trails.

If you are looking for something more challenging, there are three remote campgrounds accessible through strenuous hikes, Parsons Landing, Little Harbor, and Black Jack. For more information, see visitcatalina.com.