Cruise to Two Harbors with Corsair Yacht Club for Easter weekend

TWO HARBORS—An annual tradition will bring boaters to Two Harbors for a long Easter weekend April 10 through 12. Corsair Yacht Club (CYC) will again host Easter at the Island, providing a slew of activities, most notably the 37th annual Easter egg hunt.

Easter at the Island is open to everyone and kicks off Friday at Harbor Sands with appetizers and a no host bar from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Giant Moai Heads will be present.

Saturday activities get started at 10 a.m. with an Easter hat decorating contest and parade. A hidden Catalina hike featuring lesser known facts about the island will follow at 1 p.m. Evening activities include a Corsair hosted punch bowl at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m. boaters will have a chance to write and recite a poem about the new boating season and participate in a sock burning ceremony. The night ends with a “bring your own barbecue” at 5:30 p.m. and live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring San Diego’s famous Stone Horse rock band.

The famed Easter egg hunt begins at 8 a.m. on April 12. There will be two different hunting grounds, one for younger kids and another for older kids. The egg hunt includes Easter baskets, a visit from the Easter bunny and the fabled Golden Egg, whose finders get an additional prize.

Attendees are encouraged to bring treat-stuffed plastic eggs to donate to the hunt.

“Easter at the Island is a tradition for the Corsair Yacht Club that makes sure all the kids who live in the Isthmus have a fantastic Easter egg hunt on Easter morning,” said Dennis Lynaugh, one of CYC’s 2020 directors, in an email.