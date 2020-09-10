Little room for activities in 2020; Catalina Wine Mixer canceled

AVALON—With Covid-19 leaving no room for activities for large groups, the Catalina Wine Mixer, an event inspired by the movie “Step Brothers,” has been canceled this year.

The annual event held at Descanso Beach Club, which typically takes place in June, was originally postponed until Sept. 11 and 12. With Covid-19 still posing a threat to large public gatherings, the event was taken off the calendar, but dates for 2021 were announced. The 2021 event will be held June 4-5.

“In the end, we understand the power of the freaking Catalina Wine Mixer and to all who heed its majestic call.,” event organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “That’s why we’ll do our very best to ensure your experience next year will TRULY be a sight to behold.”

The 2021 event promises so much room for activities, including live bands, dancing, food, lots of fine wines and, of course, an official Avalon Theatre screening of “Step Brothers.” The final scene of the 2008 film is fictionally set in Avalon – with an equally fictitious event as the backdrop, the Catalina Wine Mixer. The scene inspired the start of an actual Catalina Wine Mixer, which became reality in 2015. The event has been extremely popular, selling out the past two years.

For those who already bought tickets for the 2020 event, don’t touch your drum set just yet.

Tickets for the 2020 event will automatically be transferred and valid for the 2021 Catalina Wine Mixer. Ticket holders can also request a refund.

Tickets for the 2021 event are now on sale. Visit visitcatalinaisland.com/catalina-wine-mixer/ for more information.