CATALINA一 Catalina Island is offering a full-day Fourth of July celebration that will encompass more than the traditional fireworks show. Guests can check out a patriotic golf cart parade down Casino Way at 1 p.m. on the fourth.

The parade, themed “Catalina Beautiful, Avalon Strong” will line up along Casino Way and wind up and down the streets of Avalon ending down Clarissa.

In previous years participants have done everything from turning their golf carts into full tanks covered in the state and national flags from across the United States, to repping their favorite baseball team and the Wrigley family with a decked-out Cubs themed cart or the bright green of Wrigley’s Doublemint 35-cent chewing gum.

Themes have changed but the popular event brings out the creativity and uniqueness of all participants.

Catalina will also have a “Home and Business Decorating Contest.” Best prizes will go to best theme, overall decoration, and most patriotic, that will start at 10 a.m.

Live music with local bands will begin at 12 p.m. and run periodically throughout the day on Wrigley Stage and the Fuel Dock until 10 p.m.

To cap off the event, Gary and Kellie Johnson will sponsor the 2021 Firework Show that will start at 9 p.m. over Avalon Bay and Two Harbors.