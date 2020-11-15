Santa Ana wind event causes trouble on Catalina

AVALON—A strong Santa Ana wind event tore through Southern California Oct. 26 and 27, causing some trouble for boaters moored off Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division reported in an Oct. 27 Facebook post three people were rescued from three separate vessels. They also reported they responded to a vessel aground outside Avalon Harbor and assisted with multiple skiffs throughout the harbor that broke away from their moorings. Jon Council, reported on Facebook the Motor Vessel Wild Wave was the vessel that came aground on the eastern edge of Descanso Beach, prompting a clean-up effort to collect items strewn across the shore.

