Walk the Virtual Red Carpet from Anywhere at the Conservancy’s Annual Ball April 10

AVALON—Black tie and boardshorts or ball gown and bunny slippers, Catalina Islander lovers from all over are invited to join the Catalina Island Conservancy for the 25th annual Conversancy Ball, “Under the Stars”, on April 10. Attendees will be able to tune in from their living room, saloon, on deck, or wherever they might be as this year’s event will be held virtually, a first for the annual fundraiser. The event raises money for the Conservancy’s conservation, education, and recreation programs.

“We’d love guests to don festive black tie and board shorts or ballgowns and bunny slippers attire and walk our virtual red carpet, then pour a cocktail and join in from their living room, patio, or even their boat,” said Jen Poyer, senior manager, special events for Catalina Island Conservancy in an email.

The event will be held virtually to comply with local health and safety guidelines.

Virtual doors open at 4:45 p.m., the broadcast begins at 5 p.m., and the after-party starts at 5:45 p.m. Poyer said the event includes an interactive and engaging broadcast featuring a virtual red carpet, auction, and more. Auction items include vintage Catalina pottery pieces, Catalina artwork, experiences, and an opportunity to bid on songs that the live band will play during the virtual after party.

“There will definitely be some familiar faces, familiar tunes, and an exciting auction to participate in, but attendees will participate from wherever they are,” said Poyer in an email.

The annual event is the Conservancy’s major fundraising event of the year. Over the past 25 years, the Conservancy has raised more than $7.6 million through corporate and individual support of the annual Conservancy Ball.

This year’s event also included the launch of the Conservancy Challenge – a peer-to-peer fundraising challenge that invited individuals to make a donation or support their yacht club’s team in a friendly competition. Each team that raised at least $6,000 by March 1 earned their own private virtual table to use during the ball.

“Like many other non-profit organizations, the effects of the pandemic have greatly affected us – and will continue to for years to come,” said Poyer in an email. “Supporting the Conservancy through this program helps us to keep Catalina Island accessible for boaters, hikers, and nature lovers for generations to come.”

Virtual tickets are required and are complimentary. Virtual+ tickets are $150 and include a dinner kit available for pick-up the afternoon of the ball from any Bluewater Grill restaurant. Sponsorships begin at $1,600 and include additional benefits at each level, including an exclusive virtual sponsor gathering on April 7 with Conservancy leaders and other sponsors.

For more information, to purchase a ticket or donate an auction item, visit catalinaconservancy.org/ball.