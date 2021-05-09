Don’t Be Sheepish About Sharing Your Catch

DANA POINT一Spring is here and California waters are warming up and so is the fishing. This California sheephead was caught with Dana Wharf Sportfishing in mid-April. “Stuff in the shallows keeps shaping up,” said an April 12 Dana Wharf Sportfishing Facebook post. “63° water today on the inside along the beach.” The California sheephead is characterized by the reddish-orange midriff and black sections on the tail and head. The fish is native to kelp forests and mainly preys on hard-shelled marine animals like mollusks, lobsters, and crabs. The fish can reach up to 3 feet in length and weigh about 36 pounds.

Photo from Dana Wharf Sportfishing Facebook