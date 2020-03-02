1966 Dana Point Harbor time capsule, harbor construction begins

DANA POINT—The concept for a harbor in Dana Point began just after WWII and a “Rock Placing Ceremony” in August 1966 marked the beginning of the construction of the harbor. According to Orange County Archives, this photo of Orange County Harbors Director Ken Sampson, County Harbor Engineer Jim Ballinger and breakwater contractor Ernie Silberberger was taken on Oct. 1, 1968, the day a time capsule was placed into the rock. Over 60 items were placed in the capsule, which was dug up and unveiled in 2016. A new 50-year capsule was buried in October 2019, serving as a kick-off celebration for the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project.

Photo courtesy Orange County Archives