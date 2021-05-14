22nd Annual Coastal Ocean Amateur Photography Contest Kicks Off June 6

CALIFORNIA一 The California Coastal Commission announced the 22nd Annual Coastal Ocean Amateur Photography Contest is set to start June 6. The contest runs through July 17.

Participants can submit photos of the following subjects: the scenic coast and Pacific Ocean off California, people and the California coast, or the California ocean and coastal wildlife.

Photos can be in color or black and white; photographs have to be taken in a public place; plants and animals should be native species in their native setting; photos of marine mammals must be taken at a distance of 50-yards away or more to avoid illegal disturbance or harassment; participants can submit up to five photos; this is an amateur competition so entrants must earn less than 50 percent of their income from photography; and photographers will be giving non-exclusive rights to their photo, with photographer credit.

There will be four contest winners, one is chosen by the public for the Viewers’ Choice award and the judges will pick first through third place.

Winners will win donated prize packages that include four tickets for a San Diego whale watch cruise, courtesy of San Diego Whale Watch; and four tickets for a kayak or paddleboard wildlife tour of Mission Bay, courtesy of Aqua Adventures.

Two tickets for a Santa Barbara whale watch cruise, courtesy of Condor Express; two tickets for a Morro Bay kayak tour, courtesy of Central Coast Outdoors; and two tickets for a winery tour, courtesy of Malibu Wine Hikes.

Two tickets for a Moss Landing whale watch cruise, courtesy of Sea Goddess Whale Watching; one stand-up paddleboard lesson courtesy of 510 Waterline, Richmond; and one Tomales Bay double kayak adventure, courtesy of Blue Waters Kayaking.

Two tickets for a Monterey whale watching cruise courtesy of Discovery Whale Watch; a stand-up paddleboard or kayak rental, courtesy of SeaTrek Sausalito; a kayak rental courtesy of Stacked Adventures, Alameda; and two stand-up paddle board classes and rentals, courtesy of Mike’s Paddle, Alameda.

Photos should be submitted between June 6 and July 17 and the public can visit and vote for their favorite photos before July 30. Winners will be announced in early August.

Interested parties can visit mycoastalphoto.com.