40-Plus Years on ‘Paradise’

SAN DIEGO—Dennis and his water queen, Paradise, have been partners for 43 years. She was christened and launched on Oct. 21, 1977. Dennis said he lived aboard for five years with his son and over the years, he’s cruised a little, mostly to Catalina, Los Angeles and the south zone.

Paradise now resides at the Silver Gate Yacht Club in San Diego. Dennis said he sailed and raced her single handed in club races until Covid-19 put the brakes on racing.

“I turned 85 this year and other than being a little slower tacking around the buoys, racing still gets my adrenalin pumping,” he said in an email to The Log.

Have you recently reached a milestone in boating? Celebrated 10, 20, 30 years? Bought your 5th boat? Navigated 100,000 hours? Email your photo, contact information and brief details about your accomplishment to editor@thelog.com to be featured in an upcoming issue.