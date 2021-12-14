Rare Orca Sighting in Dana Point

DANA POINT—On Dec. 2, a midday whale watching trip hosted 30 passengers that got to see a rare Orca pod sighting in Dana Point.

Six Orcas, also known as Killer Whales, were spotted between Dana Point and Laguna Beach. Although it has happened before, it is very rare to spot a pod of Orcas in Southern California waters.

The vessel passengers thought it was a pod of dolphins at first; upon realization that they were Orcas, the Captain immediately called to other boats to keep track of them.

Credit: Image provided by @Newportwhales & @NewportCoastalAdventure