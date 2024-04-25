Upcoming Calendar Events

San Diego

Gator By the Bay – Zydeco, Blues & Crawfish Festival

Description:

Immerse yourself in the spirit, sounds and flavors of southwest Louisiana at the largest and most-authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival on the West Coast. Gator By the Bay offers four days of music, dance, food and fun for the whole family, Louisiana style! Enjoy over 100 live musical acts and performances on seven stages, wooden dance floors, shaded areas and plenty of activities for the kids.

Date & Time:

May 9 – May 12

6 – 9 p.m.

Location:

Spanish Landing Park, 3900 North Harbor Dr.

Price:

Tickets range from $25 to $350

Event Highlights:

Live musical performances featuring Zydeco, Blues and more

Mouthwatering French Quarter Food Court offering authentic Cajun, Creole and Southern culinary delights, including gumbo, jambalaya, beignets and 10,000 pounds of crawfish from Louisiana

For more information, please visit https://www.sandiego.org/members/dance/bon-temps-social-club-of-san-diego/events/gator-by-the-bay-zydeco-blues-crawfish-festival.aspx.

San Clemente

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Description:

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on May 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. at Max Berg Plaza Park. This lively festival is perfect for the whole family, featuring delicious food, a beer garden, carnival games, live entertainment, artisan vendors and more.

Pre-sale Wristbands:

Secure wristbands for Cinco de Mayo and enjoy hassle-free entry to the event. Purchase in advance to receive a $5 discount when buying multiple wristbands in the same transaction. Pre-sale wristbands can be picked up at the event starting at 1:30 p.m. After May 3, wristbands will be available for purchase exclusively at the event (credit card only).

Wristband Activities (One Time Use):

Face Painting (1 design per person)

Popcorn and cotton candy (1 of each per wristband)

Crafts (1 craft per wristband)

Carnival games (1 prize per booth)

Inflatables

Date & Time:

May 4,

2 – 6 p.m.

Location:

Max Berg Plaza Park, 1100 Calle Puente

For more information, please visit https://www.san-clemente.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/9154/2689?backlist=%2frecreation-community%2fspecial-events.

Dana Point

Ultimate Whale Watch – 8-Hour Excursion

Description:

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Dana Wharf Whale Watching for a special 8-hour whale watching trip aboard the luxury 63-foot Ocean Adventure Catamaran. Limited to just 25 passengers for maximum comfort (normal capacity is 59).

Highlights:

Witness the start of the Gray Whale season migration

Spot numerous gray whales, fin whales, minke whales, humpback whales and even sharks

Enjoy a full day of whale watching in the picturesque waters off the coast

Details:

Date: April 28

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $199 (No coupons or discounts)

Organizer: Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to embark on an extended whale watching journey and witness the majestic marine life of the Pacific Ocean up close.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/event/epic-whale-watch-8-hour-excursion/.

Dana Point Mermade Market

Description:

Experience the magic of the sea at the Dana Point Mermade Market! This three-day pop-up festival celebrates art, crafts and local produce in a vibrant atmosphere by the water. Explore hand-curated treasures and enjoy the charm of a coastal marketplace at the Ocean Institute from May 3 to May 5.

Event Schedule:

May 3: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

May 4: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

May 5: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Venue:

Dana Point Harbor, 34571 Golden Lantern

Please visit mermademarket.com for additional details and updates.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of Dana Point Harbor and discover unique treasures at the Mermade Market.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/event/dana-point-mermade-market/.

Newport Beach

Second Annual Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic

Event Information:

Prepare for an extraordinary fusion of sport, style and community engagement at the second annual Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic 2024. Hosted at Peninsula Park Athletic Field, this event promises an unforgettable day against the backdrop of Newport Beach’s scenic coastline.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Attire: Dress in your finest polo or Kentucky Derby-inspired attire. Fancy hats encouraged!

Location: Peninsula Park Athletic Field, A Street and Ocean Front East

Parking: Limited availability; we recommend utilizing Lyft or Uber for convenience.

Watch Party: Stick around after the polo matches to watch the Kentucky Derby on a large video screen.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $150 per person, open to colleagues, friends and family.

RSVP: Secure your spot now by registering on Eventbrite.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive event! Attend this event for a fun day of polo, entertainment, and coastal elegance at the Second Annual Newport Beach Surf & Turf Polo Classic.

For more information, please visit https://visitnewportbeach.com/events/newport-beach-polo-tournament/.

Catalina Island

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Presented by: Catalina Museum for Art & History

Date: May 5

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Join the Catalina Museum for Art & History for the annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

Experience the lively atmosphere with live music by island favorites Sin Frontera and traditional dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Quetzal. Indulge in the flavors of Mexico with local food vendors selling popular Mexican dishes.

Engage in an exciting art project and immerse yourself in the rich culture and heritage of Mexico. This celebration is a testament to unity and pride as the community comes together to honor Mexican heritage.

Quench your thirst with margaritas, wine, beer and other refreshments available for purchase. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of music, dance, food, and cultural celebration!

Location:

Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon

Note: Additional details may be available closer to the event date. Be sure to check the museum’s website for updates.

For more information, please visit https://www.catalinamuseum.org/calendar/.

Long Beach

Rec Park Bluegrass Festival

Date: May 4

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Recreation Park Bandshell, 701-939 Federation Drive.

Description:

Join us for the Rec Park Bluegrass Festival, hosted by Friends of Recreation Park Bandshell with support from the California Bluegrass Association. This concert in the park will feature performances by Honey Buckets, the Salty Suites, Matt Michienzie Band, Joy Louise, Lucky Punch, Cobblestone Ramblers and special guests The Honey Whiskey Trio. Kenny Feinstein from Water Tower will serve as the emcee and artist at-large.

Musicians can enjoy the Jamming Forest and kids will love the instrument petting zoo. This event is free and open to the public.

For more details, visit forpbs.org/bluegrass24.

Mark your calendars and join us for a day of bluegrass music, community and fun at Recreation Park Bandshell!

For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/rec-park-bluegrass-festival/.

San Pedro

Meet the Grunion at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

Description:

Experience grunion spawning at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s “Meet the Grunion” event. Watch as silvery fish come up on the beach and learn about their interesting mating rituals and growth. The aquarium opens at 9 p.m., followed by guided observation at the beach.

Date & Time:

May 9

8 -11:55 p.m.

Location:

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

3720 Stephen M White Drive

Admission:

$7 for adults

$3 for seniors, students, and children

Aquarium Members attend for free

Note:

Warm clothing and a flashlight are recommended. Please be aware that April May, and June are closed seasons, and grunion may not be taken.

The CMA Gift Shop will be open late for guests.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness the natural wonder of grunion spawning at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium!

For more information or to purchase tickets, https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E9935&id=25 .

Ventura

Cinco De Mayo Celebration with Live Music

Date: May 5

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Description:

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style with live music in the Channel Islands Courtyard! Join us for an afternoon of festivities and dancing as Cava performs from 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Channel Islands Courtyard

Don’t miss out on this lively Cinco De Mayo celebration! Grab your friends and family and come dance the day away with us.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/cinco-de-mayo-live-music/.

Mother’s Day Weekend Live Music – Karen Eden Trio

Date: May 11

Time: Noon – 3 p.m.

Description:

Treat your mother to a special Mother’s Day Weekend celebration with live music by the Karen Eden Trio on the Promenade Stage at Ventura Harbor Village against the scenic beauty of the harbor.

Location: Ventura Harbor Village Promenade Stage

Don’t miss this opportunity to show your appreciation for mom and enjoy a delightful musical performance in the heart of Ventura Harbor Village.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/mothers-day-weekend-live-music-karen-eden-trio/.