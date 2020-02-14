74 years and counting for Fred Hall Show at Long Beach Convention Center

LONG BEACH—The Fred Hall Show will once again bring all things boating, fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation to Long Beach and San Diego.

The show is entering its 74th year in Long Beach and returns this year to the Long Beach Convention Center March 4-8.

Boaters will be able to check out acres of boats and California’s largest marine accessories display. Anglers can peruse hundreds of fishing tackle booths, hundreds of international fishing and hunting travel booths, hunter and angler specific vehicles and get hands on in casting ponds. Both boaters and anglers can check out more than 400 seminars on various fishing and boating related topics.

There will also be Hobie Kayak demonstration rides, free dive and SCUBA diving equipment and instruction, air gun ranges, archery ranges and family fun activities, including a touch tank and Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Hungry show goers can also stop by the Costa Sporting Chef Café for hourly samples of fresh cooked fish and meat from television celebrity chef Scott Leysath as well as Chef Ken Gardon.

Show hours are 1-9 p.m. Mar. 4-6, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mar. 7 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mar. 8. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for military members with a valid ID. Children 15 and under are free with a paying adult. The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.

Visit fredhall.com/long-beach/ for more information or to purchase a ticket online.

The San Diego Fred Hall Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Mar. 26-29.