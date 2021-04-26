A Hal-ibut of a Good Time

Dana Wharf Sportfishing wrapped up their annual Halibut Derby on March 31 with Frank Sahanas taking home the $1,500 prize for this 24-pound, 10-ounce halibut caught in December.

“We’ll admit that the halibut fishing was tough this year but nonetheless we’re pumped for Frank as he’s been fishing these derbies since day 1! Congrats again Frank!” Dana Wharf Sportfishing wrote in a March 31 Facebook post.

The derby ran from Nov. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, with contestants competing for $1,500 for catching the heaviest halibut. Anglers were able to enter by joining one of Dana Wharf’s Halibut Drift Day trips or by joining an open ½ or ¾ day trip.