A Look Back: Log Abroad 2020

It’s been a tough year for travel. Despite leisure travel being restricted for much of 2020, there were some adventures had by our readers in late 2019 and 2020. Thank you to everyone who brought a copy of The Log along and submitted photos to our Log Abroad section this year! We are hopeful 2021 will bring more opportunities to travel and we cannot wait to see where you take us! Until then, here’s a look back at the photos that ran in The Log Abroad section this past year. For the possibility of being included in future issues, please email your photos and caption information including names and location to editor@thelog.com.

Share This:

































