A Look Back: Log Abroad 2020

Gary and Andi Solt took The Log in search of Northern Lights above the Arctic Circle. They are pictured here in front of the Cathedral of the Northern Lights in Alta, Norway. When the snow stopped and the skies cleared, they were treated to a spectacular Aurora display. However, they said they’re happy to be home in warm Port Hueneme.
Lindsey Glasgow December 30, 2020
It’s been a tough year for travel. Despite leisure travel being restricted for much of 2020, there were some adventures had by our readers in late 2019 and 2020. Thank you to everyone who brought a copy of
The Log along and submitted photos to our Log Abroad section this year! We are hopeful 2021 will bring more opportunities to travel and we cannot wait to see where you take us! Until then, here’s a look back at the photos that ran in The Log Abroad section this past year. For the possibility of being included in future issues, please email your photos and caption information including names and location to editor@thelog.com.
Larry and Nancy Robertson brought their copy of The Log while on a Paul Gauguin cruise in early October 2019. They are pictured here visiting Bloody Mary’s famous cruisers bar in Bora Bora. Often frequented by celebrities, Blood Mary’s is known for its fresh food, signature cocktails and great ambiance.
Gary and Andi Solt took The Log in search of Northern Lights above the Arctic Circle. They are pictured here in front of the Cathedral of the Northern Lights in Alta, Norway. When the snow stopped and the skies cleared, they were treated to a spectacular Aurora display. However, they said they’re happy to be home in warm Port Hueneme.
In October 2019, San Diego yacht broker Craig Toomey and his wife Bonnie Tweed enjoyed a five-country, 14-port cruise aboard Windsurf on the Adriatic and Mediterranean seas. This photo was taken in Monte Carlo, where Toomey joked he was closing a deal on a $135-million yacht.
Dana West Yacht Club Members Chuck and Debbie Sacks spent their 27th anniversary living the boaters’ dream aboard Good Fight II, their 32-foot Luhrs, for four nights on Santa Catalina. They enjoyed paddleboarding, swimming, fishing, golfing, and exploring the interior. It has been a tradition for them to celebrate marriage and an adventurous lifestyle; boating every August 14th is part of the plan!
Dana West Yacht club members Kathleen and Jim Young snapped several photos with this copy of The Log along on a recent trip to Tahiti. Kathleen said they had a wonderful time and visited several other islands including Motu, Moorea and Bora-Bora.
Ken Wolf and Tina Ustation brought The Log along on a speed boat trip to explore the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. There are six islands in the group known as Phi Phi and they are part of Hat Nopparat Thara-Ko Phi Phi National Park, which is home to an abundance of corals and marine life.
This photo of San Diego Yacht Club members Steve and Renee Tietsworth was taken in Zambia, but a second country, Zimbabwe, can also be seen in background. The shot was taken in August 2019 on the banks of the Zambezi River.
Ahoy from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! The renowned tower on La Playa de Los Muertos can be seen in the background of this photo of Paula Vance and Allan Bombard, both past commanders of the San Diego Sail & Power Squadron and members of the Southwestern Yacht Club. Bombard wrote they were doing some important recon south of the border.
Phil LeVine from Cabrillo marina sailed across the Atlantic as a crew man on the real clipper ship Stad Amsterdam. The voyage was over 4,000 miles from Boston to the south of France with more than 30 days at sea. LeVine said the winds were as strong as 40 knots and the ship went as fast as 17 knots. “Lots of hard work and the adventure of a lifetime,” LeVine said in an email to The Log.
Alicia and Terry Moore made it just in time to complete their sailing trip in the Caribbean to the Leeward Islands in March before the Covid-19 induced lockdown took place. The Moores wrote this photo was taken from Fort Napoleon on the island of Terre d’en Haut. The beautiful Iles des Saintes, just south of the island of Guadeloupe, can be seen in the background.