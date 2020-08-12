A Lovely Day at Alamitos Bay

LONG BEACH—Coronavirus has seriously restricted our everyday activities, but there are a few things we can still do amidst this pandemic. It was a busy Friday at Alamitos Bay’s Marine Stadium on July 24, as local boaters took to the water aboard their boats and navigated this former Olympics site in Long Beach. There were a few jet skiers. This boat in particular was just speeding along. Others were just cruising to the ocean and back. Covid-19 hasn’t slowed boating down, as many harbors and marinas have vessels actively navigating to and from slips. Are you more active on your boat, in light of the pandemic? Feel free to share your stories with us – email The Log editor at parimal@thelog.com.

Share This:

































