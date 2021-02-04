A New Editor on Board

Hello everyone, my name is Jordan Darling and I am the new editor for The Log newspaper. I am really excited to embark on this new adventure with all of you. I am a graduate of California State University, Dominguez Hills where I received a Bachelor’s in Journalism. Go Toros! I was the editor-in-chief of the student-run newspaper the Bulletin, and during my tenure, we increased the paper’s staff from 10 to almost 20 writers. We received accolades from the California College Media Association, including my own award for the best newspaper column 2020 for a series I wrote on antisemitism, Israel, and family tradition. I interned with Random Lengths News based in San Pedro my last semester of college, and I was a digital media journalist for CypherCore, a cryptocurrency company based in California, for three years before joining The Log. I am looking forward to bringing you news on all things boating and fishing!

