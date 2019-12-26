A year of travels: ‘Log abroad’ section in 2019

The 2019 section of “Log Abroad” brought snapshots of readers’ adventures from across the world. From cruising down the Amazonian river Tahuayo to a voyage on the Adriatic Sea, we loved seeing where your travels took you. Here’s a look back at some of your photos that made it into our “Log Abroad” section this year. Thank you to all our readers who brought a copy of The Log along! We cannot wait to see where you take The Log in 2020! For the possibility of being included in future issues, please email your photos and caption information including names and location to editor@thelog.com.

