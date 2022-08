DANA POINT— It is the beginning of August which means, Shark Week who ha ha! In honor of my favorite week on Discovery Channel, check out this swell shark caught in Dana Point, which also marked this kiddo’s first fish ever caught! “Remember your first fish?!!,” said a July 14 Dana Wharf Sportfishing post. “This swell shark was this stoked youngster’s first fish. Capt. Pica held the shark for the photo, and it was released unharmed.”

