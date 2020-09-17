Anacapa Island Landing Cove dock to be replaced

Channel Islands National Park is planning to remove and replace the deteriorating dock.

VENTURA—Channel Islands National Park, on Sept. 8, announced plans to remove the old Landing Cove dock at Anacapa Island to improve is ease of access and improved safety when disembarking to the island.

Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley said this is the beginning of the design planning process. The park is asking input to the project from the public.

The new dock will have a vertical lifting platform, allowing visitors and park staff to easily move from boats to the landing. This new lift system requires widening the dock footprint by approximately 6 feet and is designed to last 50 years.

The dock will also be 2 feet higher than the old dock and could be raised an additional 3 feet in the event of predicted sea level rise.

The project is designed to enhance visitor experience, preserve cultural landscape characteristics, increase sustainability and ensure the protection of marine and terrestrial environments.

Work on the project is planned to begin in fall 2021. The island will be closed until the project is completed, to ensure public safety. Updates on the progress and completion of the new dock will be posted on the park website at www.nps.gov/chis.

If you would like to provide input on the project during the open comment period—which runs through Oct. 9—visit , visit the National Park Planning Environment and Public Comment project page at www.parkplanning.npsgov/chis.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting to learn more about the dock replacement project on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.

To join go to bit.ly/33gu0yj. Use access code 1336535468 and password SRyJgdVr254. You can also join by phone at 877-309-3457.

Anacapa Island is one of the five Channel Islands that make up the Channel Islands National Park. It is popular for water sports like kayaking, diving, snorkeling and, fishing. Visitors who hike on the island are treated to breathtaking ocean views and native plants that only exist on the islands. Many species of sea birds use the island for nesting each year, including brown pelicans, wester gulls, peregrine falcons and bald eagles. Also, the island is home to the historic lighthouse built in 1932.