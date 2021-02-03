Anaheim Landing in the 1930s

SEAL BEACH—This aerial photo of Anaheim Landing – located at what is now Seal Beach – was taken in the 1930s. Soon after the founding of Anaheim in 1857, the Anaheim Landing Company established Anaheim Landing as a port for the Santa Ana Valley. By the twilight of the 1920s, Seal Beach’s roads sported permanent homes, according to “A Story of Seal Beach,” by Jean B. Door. During World War II, homes at Anaheim Landing in the city gave way to a US Navy ammunition and submarine net depot.

Orange County Archives photo