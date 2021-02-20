Anne Eubanks Named President of Dana Point Boaters Association

Eubanks, a member of the board of directors for the Dana Point Boaters Association, was named the next president of the association.

DANA POINT—As the Dana Point Harbor community waits for construction to begin on the long-awaited harbor revitalization project, new leadership will see boaters’ interests into this next phase. The Dana Point Boaters Association (DPBA), a boaters’ advocacy organization, announced on Feb. 2 Anne Eubanks had been nominated and approved by the board to serve as their next president.

“I was very honored to be nominated, it’s a lot of responsibility which I don’t take lightly,” said Eubanks. “I think as a board we’ll come up with some really great ideas to keep the education and advocacy going in the harbor.”

Eubanks has been on the DPBA board of directors since 2017 and serves as the vice commodore of the Southern California Yachting Association. She was nominated to serve as the DPBA president after James Lenthall retired from the position on Jan. 25.

Eubanks got involved in sailing in 2006, shortly after moving to Aliso Viejo – where she still lives – from Missouri in 1997.

“I just had been seeing so many boating activities up and down the coast and I thought you know, that would be fun,” said Eubanks. “It was just something that was on my bucket list.”

After completing a sailing class in 2006, she bought a Catalina 28 and got a slip at Dana Point Harbor. She now has a Jeanneau 44 and is currently on a waiting list for a larger slip in the harbor.

She joined Dana Point Yacht Club in 2011 and became the club’s membership chair in 2012. She then moved through the leadership ranks at the yacht club, serving as commodore in 2018.

It was through the yacht club she met Lenthall. She said in 2017 he asked her to interview for a position on the DPBA board of directors.

“I just thought it would be a good opportunity to help facilitate the final part of the puzzle pieces on the harbor revitalization plan,” said Eubanks.

After more than 20 years of discussions about revitalizing the now 50-year-old harbor, a major milestone was accomplished in September 2020. The California Coastal Commission approved a permit, with conditions, for Dana Point Harbor Partners’ redevelopment plan for the marina and commercial core.

“I am very hopeful that the conditions will be met this year and we’ll see construction starting late this year or early next year. We’re obviously trying to keep abreast of how fast that’s going,” said Eubanks.

Eubanks said as they wait for construction to begin on the revitalization project, DPBA will focus on their education mission. She said with the surge in boat sales last year, there are many new boaters in the harbor.

“I think this is a good time during this lull, until construction starts, to make sure the boaters know what’s going on in the greater sphere,” said Eubanks.

As part of that, DPBA will be co-hosting a whale watching and boating safety Zoom event on March 4 in conjunction with Dana Wharf.

“I think it’s going to be a really good event that will be especially good for new boaters,” said Eubanks.

She said the association will also be providing education on various issues like the California Boater Card, now required for all boaters 40-years-old and under, and the proposed vessel registration fee increase.

Eubanks said the DPBA board will be discussing the Governor’s proposed increase in the California vessel registration fee from $20 every two years to $70 every two years at their upcoming March 3 meeting and will start to spread the word to boaters that is potentially on the horizon.