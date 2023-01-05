AVALON— On Jan. 7, The 42nd Annual Avalon Benefit 50k/50 Mile Run will take place from 5 a.m.- 5 p.m., beginning at Crescent and the Pier Avalon to benefit the Avalon Lions Club, which supports local charities. The 50-mile run will take place from 5 a.m.-5 p.m., and the 50K run will go from 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. The Avalon Lions Club and event management company Spectrum Sports organize the race.

The Avalon Benefit, 50 Mile/50K Run, is California’s oldest Ultra Trail Run. It was originally just the 50-mile run. The 50K joined the event in 2018 and instantly became a California classic in trail running traversing the same trails that the older run uses.

Participating in the Avalon Benefit 50Mile/50K gives runners an up-close and personal experience of one of California’s natural running trails across Catalina Island. Runners will experience Catalina’s vistas and views of the Pacific Ocean, see a bison or two and say hi to some of the volunteers and aid stations. It costs $120 to participate in the 50-mile run and $110 for the 50k— runners must register in advance online at https://www.avalon50.com.

The run begins and ends in Avalon, and in between, runners will have to run the entire length of the island – and back. After the race has concluded, several award tiles and trophies will be given to overall winners according to age groups.

“The age group awards are made by local artist Robin Cassidy at Silverado Canyon,” said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. “Finisher medals are also provided to each finisher of both races; these are sustainable, wood medals.”

For questions about this race, please contact the race director at info@spectrumsports.net.