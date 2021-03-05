Annual Port of San Diego’s Day at the Docks Postponed to 2022

SAN DIEGO—For the second year in a row, the Port of San Diego has had to postpone the annual Day at the Docks event due to COVID-19. The free waterfront festival is typically held in April and celebrates the official start of San Diego’s spring saltwater sportfishing season.

Organizers said in a Feb. 8 email that after careful consideration regarding the health and safety of customers, employees, exhibitors and crews, and their families they made the difficult decision to postpone Day at the Docks until 2022.

“2020 was a challenging year for all of us, not just in sportfishing, but as global citizens,” said Peggy Couvrette of the San Diego Sportfishing Council and special event coordinator for Day at the Docks, in the Feb. 8 email. “As fisherman, we learn to adapt and overcome obstacles to succeed. As a fleet, we overcame one of the most challenging set issues that has ever faced our industry. We created protocol, worked hard to create a safe environment, and worked successfully to get back on the water.”

The day-long Day at the Docks event takes place against the backdrop of San Diego’s fleet of 70 sportfishing boats on San Diego Bay. It is the largest sportfishing festival in the country, according to the Port of San Diego, and features open houses aboard fleet vessels, boat rides around the bay, casting contests, prizes, displays of fishing tackle, boats, apparel and art, fishing seminars, cooking demonstrations, music, food, and live entertainment.

Day at the Docks 2022 will be held on April 10, 2022.

“Mark your calendars,” said Couvrette in an email. “It will be quite the celebration!”