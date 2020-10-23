Aquarium of the Pacific hosting virtual panel series on sustainable seafood

LONG BEACH—Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach announced it is hosting a virtual panel series on sustainable seafood throughout the months of October and November.

The event coincides with National Seafood Month, which is celebrated in October.

The virtual series is hosted by the Aquarium’s Seafood for the Future (SFF) program and will feature scientists and experts who will discuss the big picture of sustainable seafood and its role in and relationship with climate change, nutrition, livelihoods, policy, society, and more. Panelists will also explore responsible seafood farming, or marine aquaculture and its role in seafood supply.

Featured speakers include experts from The Nature Conservancy, Conservation International, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, World Wildlife Fund, U.S. Naval Academy, and several universities and seafood companies.

The event is free and open to the public.

Upcoming episodes take place on October 20, 22, 27 and 29 and November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 from 1-2 p.m. Specific topics speakers will address include whether location choices prevent seafood farming catastrophes, if farmed seafood push fishers out of business, seafood farming and climate change, how communities impact the future of seafood farming and who’s responsible for putting the sustainable in sustainable seafood.

SFF will host a live Q&A session at the end of the series on Nov. 19. For the full list of speakers and more information on the event, visit aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/exploring_sustainable_seafood/.