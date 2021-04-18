Aquarium of the Pacific Hosts Virtual Earth Day

LONG BEACH一 The Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting a Virtual Earth Day Celebration on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The virtual event will include animal meet and greets, tips on protecting the environment, talks about the aquarium, and poetry from finalists of the poetry competition themed ‘celebrating our ocean planet.’

“Everyone can help protect this ocean planet that we all depend on and call home. We hope people will learn simple things they can do to make Earth Day every day,” said Emily Yam, senior manager of education at the Aquarium of the Pacific, in an April 6 announcement.

The schedule for the event will be posted on the aquarium website on the day of the event.

The event will be live-streamed on the website and the aquarium’s social media accounts. To learn more visit https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/earth_day_celebration/.