Aquarium offers free online course addressing Covid-19 impacts on society and businesses

LONG BEACH—Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach invites the public to join them for a free online course on the impacts of Covid-19 on our relationship with nature and wildlife, public health policy, economics, education, and the environment.

The five-session online course called “COVID-19 Exposed: The Lessons We Need to Learn”, will be held Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 11 and 18 and Dec. 2 and 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The aquarium will host live talks with different experts to examine the pandemic’s many facets and its wide-ranging impacts. Class sessions will cover an overview of the disease and pandemic, the public health response in the U.S. and around the world, and impacts of Covid-19 on the economy, education, environment, businesses, museums, zoos, and aquariums. It will also address the intersections of healthcare and social inequities and what our future might look like in 2021 and beyond.

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions during the sessions. The course is free but registration is required. Donations to help cover the course cost are welcomed. For more information or to register visit aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/aquatic_academy.