‘Art of the Sailor’ Exhibition on Display at Channel Islands Maritime Museum

OXNARD— An exhibition featuring a unique collection of sailor artifacts is on display at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard. The “Art of the Sailor” exhibit opened May 13 and will be open to visitors through Aug. 23. It features scrimshaw pieces – many of which have never been shown before at the museum, decorative and working marine knots, unique embroidered items, and other sailor-made artifacts.

“When sailors left their homes to voyage across the sea, oftentimes they faced dangerous and extreme working conditions, horribly cramped quarters, and a journey that could stretch months to years,” wrote CIMM in the event description. “When stuck in these difficult and wearisome circumstances, some sailors used art to express themselves.”

CIMM said several of the items featured in the exhibition have never been seen outside of their privately-owned collections.

Entrance to the exhibition is included in the price of admission to CIMM. Admission is free for museum members, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for youth (ages 6-17 years) and free for children 5 years and under. Visit https://cimmvc.org/ for more information.

CIMM reopened to the public on April 9 and several safety and health protocols are still in place including limited admission at 50 percent capacity and an indoor mask mandate.