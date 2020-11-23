Avalon becomes a resort community in 1888

AVALON—In the late 1880s George Shatto, who owned the island at the time, embarked on a campaign to turn Catalina Island into a tourist destination. He began planning and building Avalon as the focal point of the island and hub of activity. Avalon’s first season as a resort community kicked off in the summer of 1888 under the ownership of Shatto. According to the Catalina Island Museum, the SS Ferndale carried passengers to the island once a day and it took approximately four hours for the crossing. This photo of a steamer ship docked in Avalon Bay with the Hotel Metropole in the background was taken two short years later in 1890.

Catalina Island Museum photo