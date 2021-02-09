Avalon City Council approves eight new waterside project applications

Approved applicants include Avalon Sport Fishing, Catalina Custom Charters, Blue Water Adventures, Catalina Island Eats, Fishin Funatics, San Diego Sailing Tours, Stephen’s Island Lee Delivery and West Coast Boat Charters.

AVALON—Avalon has approved waterside project applications for eight businesses ranging from charter boat operations to food and supply delivery services. The Avalon City Council approved the applications at its Jan. 19 meeting, giving the projects the green light to operate.

Five of the applicants sought approval for charter boat operations. Avalon Sport Fishing was granted a permit to operate a 25-foot vessel as a fishing charter seven days a week, year-round, between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight. The vessel will hold up to six passengers per trip and will take up to three trips daily. The vessel may obtain a mooring assignment from Avalon Harbor Patrol.

Blue Water Adventures was also approved for a fishing charter. The approved project allows their 32-foot sportfishing boat to operate from a leased mooring buoy in Avalon Harbor and run seven days a week, from March to October, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Catalina Custom Charters was approved to conduct on-call charters, operating seven days a week, year-round. Catalina Custom Charters will obtain a mooring as necessary in Avalon Harbor for its 31-foot sport fishing boat. Fishin Funatics was also approved for a fishing charter to operate seven days a week, from March to October, and between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The vessel will arrange for a mooring buoy in the Avalon Harbor as needed.

West Coast Boat Charters was granted a permit to operate a fishing charter seven days a week, year-round, and between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Their 29-foot sport fishing boat will obtain a mooring as necessary in the Avalon Harbor.

Two other applicants sought permits for food and supply delivery services. Catalina Eats was granted a permit to offer food delivery services from local restaurants to boaters in Avalon Harbor. Catalina Eats utilizes an inflatable dinghy to transit food and beverages to vessels located on Avalon Moorings and local anchorages. Catalina Island Eats will operate seven days a week, based on orders received, May to October, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stephen’s Island Lee Delivery was also granted a permit to conduct deliveries of general goods, groceries, and ice. Stephen’s Island Lee Delivery will use a 24-foot inflatable boat to make deliveries seven days a week, year-round, based on orders received. Stephen’s Island Lee Delivery will operate from a lease mooring.

A final applicant, San Diego Sailing Tours, was granted a permit to conduct sailing tours. San Diego Sailing Tours will operate seven days a week, with two trips a day from May to October. November to April they will have one trip a day, Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 36-foot sloop style boat will arrange for a mooring buoy in the Avalon Harbor as needed.