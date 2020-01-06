Avalon invites boaters to participate in survery

The city of Avalon is conducting a study about the boating community’s experiences with the Avalon Harbor Department and is seeking boater’s input. Responses to the survey will be used by the Harbor Department to better understand the needs and desires of the boating community and to identify services, amenities, and programs to best fit those needs. Boaters interested in participating can access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AvalonHarbor

Disclaimer: This survey is not sponsored by The Log. The survey is being conducted by the city of Avalon.