Bart Hall Show hits San Diego Mid-February

DEL MAR— The 2024 Bart Hall Show will roll into Del Mar from Feb. 15-18. The event is one of San Diego’s most significant fishing, boating and outdoor recreation shows. The event will bring a full day of family fun and kids 15 and under get in free.

The convention will include archery and air gun ranges, fly-fishing demos, knot-tying demonstrations, gold panning and a line-casting contest for kids.

The floors will be lined with booths featuring acres of fishing tackle, rod and reel manufacturers, boats, marine accessories, kayaks, international resorts, art, fishing apparel and gear, vehicles, RVs, Overland and more.

It will feature a trout pound for kids to fish in, sponsored by Mammoth Lakes, as well as:

the Ultimate Air Dogs, presented by Turners Outdoorsman and the Great American Duck Races, presented by Convict Lake Resort and Jon Pettey Goldsmith.

Additionally, the event will serve educational purposes with hundreds of seminars from fishing experts on four stages:

Accurate Stage, Okuma Bass Tank, Daiwa Stage and Mammoth Lakes Stage.

