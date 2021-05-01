BeachLife Festival Announces it Will Return to Redondo Beach Sept. 10-12

REDONDO BEACH— The harbor-front music festival BeachLife will return to Redondo Beach’s Seaside Lagoon Sept. 10-12. This will be the second iteration of the event, which was first held in 2019 and canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with cautious optimism and a sense of gratitude for our community’s patience that we update everyone on BeachLife’s plans for 2021,” posted BeachLife Festival on its Facebook page on April 9. “Over the last few months, we have taken great care with respect to our communications in order to minimize confusion and not create a false sense of optimism — but at the same [time], we ARE optimistic that life is moving slowly back towards a new normal. So with great excitement tempered by a new reality, we will be rescheduling the festival to take place on Sep 10-12, 2021.”

More information regarding lineup, COVID-19 related guidelines, and refunds will be forthcoming. Organizers said they are working to finalize the artist performances, which include a significant number of artists from the 2020 lineup as well as some new developments.

An initial limited sale of tickets began April 12 online at thebeachlifefestival.com. For those who held tickets from 2020 and cannot attend the new September dates, refunds will soon be opened.