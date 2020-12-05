Boaters invited to celebrate holiday season at Ventura Harbor

VENTURA—Ventura Harbor Village invites boaters and non-boaters alike to get in the holiday spirit with them this December.

Now through Jan. 3, 2021, visitors can enjoy SEAson’s Greeting sea-inspired holiday decor, lights on the water, seasonal sweets and participate in the shopping passport holiday event and more harbor holiday traditions. Guests interested in participating in the passport holiday event will visit the small businesses throughout the village and collect stamps from each shop they stop in. Each person who visits a variety of shops and fills up their passport will be entered into a drawing to win holiday prizes.

One-hour private holiday boat tours through Ventura Harbor to see the decorated homes in the Ventura Keys will be offered Dec. 11 through 31. Up to 10 guests are allowed on the private boat rentals. Tours are offered at 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and cost $375. The private boat tour includes holiday cookies and a cash bar on board. For more information visit Venturaboatrentals.com.

On Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. Ventura Harbor Village will host its 4th annual Santa Paddle. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Those interested can bring their own kayak or stand-up paddle board or rent equipment from Ventura Boat Rentals. Those getting rental equipment are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early. Participants must wear or have a life vest with them at all times and practice Covid-19 social distancing from other paddlers.

Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday colors and attire for the scenic one-hour paddle to the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center. Festive holiday clothing can be purchased at Hats Unlimited, Lost in Socks and Barefoot Boutique. The paddle starts in the Ventura Harbor Village bay in front of Ventura Boat Rentals and Brophy Bros Restaurant.

Visit VenturaHarborVillage.com for more details on all these events.