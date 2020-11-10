Boaters invited to fundraiser art sale for Fisherman’s Wharf and its small businesses

OXNARD—Boaters are invited to a fundraiser art show to support the small businesses part of Fisherman’s Wharf in Channel Islands Harbor.

The show will be held Nov. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elite Theatre at the corner of Channel Islands Blvd. and Victoria Ave. The show will feature large and small paintings, home-garden rock art/boards, acrylics, canvas oil paintings, photography, loose coral for jewelry, 3-D art and more. There will also be live piano music performed by Barb Reid.

Artists include Dotty Pringle, known for her American Indian mermaid series of the Channel Islands, Gary Z known for watercolor and photography, Ane Howard who specializes in mixed media, Seth Lackey Photography, Jeff Reid, known for sculptures and restaurant murals, TJ Yazici who specializes in 3-D print art, David Gardner, the LaMendola’s tiny art/palette art and Jennifer Shafer Photography.

Funds support Elite Theatre, small businesses in Fisherman’s Wharf and local artists.

Masks are required and temperatures will be taken at the door.