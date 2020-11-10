Elite Theatre
Local 

Boaters invited to fundraiser art sale for Fisherman’s Wharf and its small businesses

Lindsey Glasgow November 10, 2020

OXNARD—Boaters are invited to a fundraiser art show to support the small businesses part of Fisherman’s Wharf in Channel Islands Harbor.

The show will be held Nov. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elite Theatre at the corner of Channel Islands Blvd. and Victoria Ave. The show will feature large and small paintings, home-garden rock art/boards, acrylics, canvas oil paintings, photography, loose coral for jewelry, 3-D art and more. There will also be live piano music performed by Barb Reid.

Artists include Dotty Pringle, known for her American Indian mermaid series of the Channel Islands, Gary Z known for watercolor and photography, Ane Howard who specializes in mixed media, Seth Lackey Photography, Jeff Reid, known for sculptures and restaurant murals, TJ Yazici who specializes in 3-D print art, David Gardner, the LaMendola’s tiny art/palette art and Jennifer Shafer Photography.

Funds support Elite Theatre, small businesses in Fisherman’s Wharf and local artists.

Masks are required and temperatures will be taken at the door.

Share This:

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *