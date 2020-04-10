Burton W. Chace Park closed during Easter

The L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors announced Burton W. Chace Park would be closed on Easter, which is April 12. The park will also be closed on Orthodox Easter (April 19).

Chace Park’s closure is part of L.A. County’s attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The county has a “Safer at Home” order in effect, requiring people to maintain at least six feet of physical distancing. Group gatherings are also prohibited under the order.

Boaters can access guest docks at Marina del Rey’s Chace Park; the park is also near Marina del Rey’s boat launch ramp.