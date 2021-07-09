Local 

BYOB – Bring Your Own Boat – for Movies on Castaic Lake This Summer

Lindsey Glasgow July 9, 2021

CASTAIC LAKE— A first-of-its-kind experience in Los Angeles is here for the summer. You can BYOB – bring your own boat – or reserve a provided boat for a movie night on Castaic Lake, near the park headquarters. Boat Cinema will be showing flicks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 2 through Sept. 26. Moviegoers can reserve a mini electric boat, a party boat float, or even roll up in their own boat after a day on the lake to watch the films. Food, including sandwiches and artisan pizza, will also be available for purchase and can be reserved ahead of time. A “Canoe Concessions” will offer boat side service and pizza delivery.

Films range from kid-friendly flicks, such as Raya & The Last Dragon, and comedies, like Bridesmaids, to action, such as Godzilla v Kong, and horror flicks like Get Out. Showtime is at 8 p.m. but check-in begins at 6 p.m. and Boat Cinema recommends arriving between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for an electric mini boat rental, which hold up to five people, costs $249. Tickets for a party boat float, an inflatable floating boat in shallow water with seating for six, costs $99. Tickets for bringing your own boat are $89, the number of persons must adhere to legal capacity of the vessel, and a Quagga Inspection Quagga Tag is required.

The Boat Cinema is located at Castaic Lake Park Headquarters, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive.

This event has the backing of Los Angeles County Parks.

