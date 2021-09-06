Cabrillo Marine Aquarium has Updates Coming Up

SAN PEDRO— The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium underwent a series of renovations to revitalize the space.

The aquarium has added new graphics that feature Southern California marine life, updated the welcome area, and added new signs that are more intuitive to help visitors navigate the

aquarium.

“What makes the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium special is that when visitors come here, they can directly connect with nature and the life that lives right here at the Port, and in and around

Cabrillo Beach,” said Exhibits Director Jose Bacallao in an Aug. 24 press release from the Port of Los Angeles. “Witnessing the joy that our visitors experience during their visit has made all of this important renovation work worthwhile.”

The aquarium has other projects underway including new artwork, paint, and flooring for several exhibits and

classrooms.

The aquarium is also redesigning and replacing the Susanne Lawrenz-Miller Exhibit Hall pumphouse with a newer model to support the aquarium’s living marine life collections.

The aquarium reopened on June 19 and according to the press release has already exceeded its attendance numbers for 2018 and 2019.

The aquarium is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, see http://cabrillomarineaquarium.org/.