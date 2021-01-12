California Coastal Cleanup 2020 collects 98,100 pounds of trash and recycling

SACRAMENTO—California’s largest annual volunteer event adopted a very different model in 2020 but still removed 98,100 pounds of trash across the coast according numbers recently released. Due to covid-19 and the need to keep volunteers safe, the traditional California Coastal Cleanup Day transformed into California Coastal Cleanup Month. More than 13,000 volunteers participated, cleaning up 4,000 miles of coastline throughout the month of September 2020, according to the CA State Parks and CA Coastal Commission 2020 winter Clean Boating Newsletter.

“The boating community demonstrated its continued commitment to keeping our shorelines and waterways clean, as 335 volunteers and 29 vessels from 27 boating facilities and boating groups participated in the event,” the newsletter said. “This community effort removed more than 3,930 pounds of trash and recyclables.”

Top 10 items from Coastal Cleanup 2020

Cigarette butts: 71,721 Food wrappers: 36,403 Plastic bottle caps: 13,746 Plastic grocery bags: 9,488 Metal bottle caps: 9,100 Plastic bottles: 10,692 Straws and stirrers: 7,972 Beverage cans: 7,778 Plastic takeout containers: 7,662 Glass bottles: 7,006